Kazakh most well-known singer honored with presidential award in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko awarded a special prize Through the art to peace and mutual understanding to Kazakhstani singer Roza Rymbayeva at the unveiling ceremony of the Slavianski Bazaar Festival in Vitebsk, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

Rymbayeva noted she sees the award not only as a recognition of her music, but also respect to Kazakhstani art and the entire country.



"Belarus and Kazakhstan enjoy very warm and cordial relations which they have cherished for many years," said Rymbayeva addressing the audience of the festival.







She extended her warm wishes of peace, kindness, happiness and prosperity to both nations.



Roza Rymbayeva is considered "the golden voice" of Kazakhstan.



