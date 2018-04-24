Kazakh 'Mozart' Rakhat-Bi Addyssagin performs at SCO Headquarters

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Rakhat-Bi Abdyssagin, known as the Kazakh 'Mozart', young and gifted composer and pianist, performed on Monday at the concert of the Nine Magical Notes project at the SCO Headquarters in Beijing.

Abdyssagin, born in 1999, is the winner of many prestigious international competitions, one of the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan, author of more than 100 compositions, including for symphony and chamber orchestras.



SCO Secretary General expressed him overall appreciation and gratitude for the great evening.



Besides, a photo exhibition devoted to the 20th anniversary of Astana was held as part of the musical evening.



Foreign ministers of SCO member states, deputy chairman of the Kazakh Majilis, ambassador and diplomats, accredited in China, SCO Youth League and Kazakh Diaspora reps, journalists of the SCO leading mass media attended the event.

















