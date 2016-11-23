Kazakh MP suggests immortalizing Nursultan Nazarbayev's name

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputy Kuanysh Sultanov has suggested perpetuating the name of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the name of the capital city in the year Kazakhstan marks the 25th anniversary of independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The great path of Independence should be immortalized. It is necessary to install the Tauyelsiz Kazakhstan monument in Astana. We also suggested mentioning Nursultan Nazarbayev's outstanding contribution to development of our state in the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and perpetuating his name in the name of the capital city and other important facilities," MP Sultanov said at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers in Astana on Wednesday.



"Our ultimate goal is to strengthen the Mangilik Yel values, preserve them and transmit to younger generations as the most precious thing the sovereign and independent Kazakhstan has. The independence was, is and will be the value that consolidates us all," Sultanov noted.



Attending the session are the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the head of the Presidential Administration, the chairmen of the Constitutional Council, the Supreme Court and the Central Election Commission, the members of the Government, the heads of government bodies accountable to the President of Kazakhstan and many others.

The adoption of the Declaration of 25 years of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan is on the agenda.