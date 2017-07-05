Kazakh MPs attend OSCE PA Summer Session in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Kazakhstan parliamentarians, including deputy Majilis Speaker Vladimir Bozhko, senator Mikhail Bortnik, Majilis deputies Kenes Absatirov and Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, are in Minsk for the 26th Summer Annual Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

According to Majilis' press service, the session is dedicated to the issues of enhancing mutual trust and cooperation in the name of peace and prosperity in the region.



Participants will attend a plenary session as well as sessions of joint committees for democracy, human rights and humanitarian issues, economic issues, science, technologies and environment. Deputy Majilis Speaker Vladimir Bozhko is expected to make a report at the session of the Joint Committee of the OSCE PA on political issues and security.