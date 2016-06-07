Kazakh MPs condemn violent attacks in Aktobe city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstani senators have extended their deep condolences to the families of the victims and those injured in the terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on June 5.

The session of the Senate was chaired by Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.



The MPs were outraged by the cynicism and cruelty of the attackers and claimed such violent attacks that destabilize the inner stability of our country were inacceptable.



They stressed that in a short period of time Kazakhstan had managed to achieve great success in terms of socioeconomic and democratic development and become an authoritative state in the international arena under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



It was especially pointed out that it was all thanks to the unity of our multinational population.



The members of the Senate believe that the violent attack held on the threshold of the holy month of Ramadan has nothing to do with religion.