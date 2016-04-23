Kazakh MPs join citywide clean-up in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have taken part in the annual citywide clean-up ‘Clean city - happy city!' in Astana today.

MPs planted some 200 trees along the Orynbor Street next to the Mangilik Yel monument, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the chamber.

Deputies of all factions, including the Nur Otan, Ak zhol, Communist People's Party and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, participated in the event.







