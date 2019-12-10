Kazakh nation has always adhered to people’s democracy principles – Sec of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh nation has always adhered to the principles of people’s democracy. Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said it taking the floor at a roundtable meeting held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. The meeting was dedicated to the International Human Rights Day.

«Dear Ladies and Gentlemen! Let me congratulate you on the 71st anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and today’s International Human Rights Day!» he said addressing the participants.

The Secretary of State noted that the UDHR as the major document which left a large footprint on the sands of time.

«Human rights are the highest value and priority of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is clearly stated in the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The main vector of state policy of the Great Steppe has always been aimed at respecting and protecting human rights and freedoms. The Kazakh nation has always adhered to the principles of people’s democracy, legal culture, rights and freedoms of a person. After gaining its independence, Kazakhstan assumed the commitments on respect, observation, protection of human rights and freedoms and has ratified more than 70 UN documents,» Krymbek Kusherbayev added.

The participants exchanged views on a wide range of issues of the exercise of human’s and citizen’s rights and freedoms.

Governmental officials, representatives of NGOs, scholars and experts participated in the event.