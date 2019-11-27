Kazakh National Bank issues collector’s coins
The word Qurak comes from the Kazakh verb –quaru - which means «to combine». Kazakh Qurak – is a technique of sewing together pieces of fabrics or of creating a textile mosaic in which fabrics of different colors, sizes are selected by color of/and type and sewed together forming a composition. Qurak korpe is a patchwork blanket sewn using a variety of different-colored pieces of fabrics. The Qurak korpe is one of the types of blankets which must be part of a bride’s dowry.
«Quraq kórpe» coins are made of silver with the application of color printing technology. The mintage is 1500 coins.
«Kόbelek. Lasiommata maera». The species is common in the mo9untains of Kazakhstan, Minor, Central and Middle Asia, continental Europe, the Urals, south western Siberia and the Himalayas. The coins are made of German silver with the application of interference opalescent image.
Silver coins are issued in souvenir packaging and are supplied with the quality certificate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan in Kazakh, English and Russian languages.
German silver «proof-like» coins are issued in souvenir packaging. «Brilliant uncirculated» German coins are issued in special graphic packaging.