  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh national died in Prague

    07:49, 12 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh national died in Prague, Czech Republic. The company where the man worked will compensate for the transportation of his body to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As a result of negotiations held between Kazakh diplomats and the Czech company Wunderman where Mr. Alpysbaev worked, the company will bear all the expenses on transportation of the body to Kazakhstan,» the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry informed.

    The diplomats are now holding talks with an airline company on transportation of the body to Almaty in the nearest time.

    Tags:
    Incidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!