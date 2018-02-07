Kazakh national flag hoisted in PyeongChang Olympic village

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan's flag was raised in the Olympic village Wednesday morning, Kazinform reports.

Timur Kulibayev, President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, headed the flag-raising ceremony in the run-up to the 23rd Winter Olympic Games.



With only two days left until the start of the PyeongChang Olympics our athletes are busy training.



In PyeongChang, 57 Kazakh athletes will be competing across 9 sports.



The official opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics 2018 is set to be held on February 9. The main sports event of this winter will run through February 25.











Photo: Daniyar Maylybayev