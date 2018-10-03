Kazakh national game Togyz kumalak introduced in Latvia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, "Logic mind games club" supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the World Federation of Togyz Kumalak launched its first lessons of the Kazakh national game of "Togyz Kumalak" in two cities of Latvia - Olaine and Jaunolaine, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the event, young players were acquainted with the rules and history of the ancient game of nomads of the Great Steppe. In addition, the game participants learned many interesting facts about Kazakhstan.



By playing children learned some meanings of the Kazakh words to describe the algorithms and dynamics of that intellectual game.



At the end of this year, Kazakh diplomats, the federation and the "Logic" club planning to hold a master class for young players with the participation of experienced grands from Kazakhstan as well as to organize the first Togyz Kumalak tournament in Latvia.