Kazakh National Guard and Azerbaijan Interior Ministry to expand coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh military delegation led by Commander-In-Chief of the Kazakh National Guard Major General Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on September 28-October 1, the Guard's press service reports.

The Kazakh delegation laid flowers paying tributes to the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.



Later, Zhaksylykov and Internal Affairs Minister of Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Ramil Usubov had talks. Deputy Internal Affairs Minister of Azerbaijan, commander-in-chief of internal security troops Lieutenant General Shakhin Mamedov met with the Kazakh delegation.



Mamedov noted importance of cooperation between the Kazakh National Guard and Internal Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan expressing confidence that such positive meetings pave ground for further expansion of bilateral collaboration. The parties highly appreciated mutual benefit cooperation of various structures stressing that it serves interests of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh delegation also visited the Higher Military School of Internal Troops of Azerbaijan, a military unit in Baku, special minor exercises, got familiarized with the Heydar Alyev Centre, historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan.



Following the talks, the parties agreed to develop and approve bilateral military cooperation plan for 2019-2020.

