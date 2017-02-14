Kazakh National Guard may be reorganized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senators are discussing the Programme of Development of the National Guard in 2017-2019. This was announced by Deputy Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan on educational and socio-legal work Muhometkali Satov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today the meeting of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Republic of Kazakhstan Senate reviews our next National Guard Development Program in 2017-2019. The program will be reviewed in accordance with the decision of the Military Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held in January this year. The program provides for the adoption of concrete measures to implement the National Security Strategy, to ensure the security of our state, National Guard's active participation in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies and its capability to counter modern challenges", he said.

According to Muhometkali Satov, the program addresses a number of issues such as partial reorganization of the National Guard, increasing its mobility and improving logistic support.

Muhometkali Satov noted that the implementation of the program will provide a higher level of training, performance of combat tasks defined by the legislation for the National Guard.