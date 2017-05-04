Kazakh National MMA Champions determined

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 1-2, Kazakh National MMA Championship among men and women was held in Atyrau. The tournament determined the strongest fighters for participation in Asia and World MAA championships.

116 athletes from 13 regions of the country participated in the championship.

For two days the spectators watched fights of the best amateur fighters of the republic in Atyrau Sports Complex.

Kazakh National ММА, Pankration and Grappling Federation with support of Atyrau Regional Administration, Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport and Kazsport TV Channel organized the championship.





The following athletes became the national champions:

Women's:

52 kg Zarina Kadyrbayeva(Kostanay region)

61 kg Maria Agapova (Pavlodar region).

Men's:

56.7 kg Sanzhar Adilov (Karaganda region)

61 kg Abylay Tolesh (Atyrau region)

65.8 kg Denis Mutsnek(Almaty region)

70.3 kg Yeraly Adyrov (Mangistau region)

77.1 kg Aibek Bulekbayev (Atyrau region)

84 kg Mansur Shakhgireyev (Akmola region)

93 kg Raikhan Madi Raikhan (East Kazakhstan region)

+93 kg Aleksandr Astapov (Kostanay region)





