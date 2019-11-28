  • kz
    Kazakh National Modernization Commission convenes for sitting

    18:59, 28 November 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held the sitting of the Kazakh National Modernization Commission with the participation of Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin on the fulfillment of the National Action Plan for the realization of the Kazakh President’s Address as of September 2, 2019, primeminister.kz reports.

    Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov reported on the development of the draft state program for industrial and innovation development for 2020-2025, while National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov reported on introducing new forms of business support into the Business roadmap 2025 state program with an emphasis on social aspects.

    The PM charged to ensure timely fulfillment of all the points of the National Action Plan for realization of the Kazakh President’s Address as of September 2, 2019.

