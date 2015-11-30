Kazakh National Museum welcomes Days of Hermitage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan the National Museum will carry out "Days of the Hermitage" (December 1-2).

According to the press service of the museum, the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan begins its "100 specific steps" towards the development of intercultural and inter-museum cooperation with a the State Hermitage Museum. The delegation of the Hermitage, which consists of the largest museum professionals of scientific restoration, scientific and educational work, protection and conservation of museum exhibits, is headed by the General Director of the State Hermitage Mikhail Piotrovsky, Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, chairman of the Union of Museums of Russia, member of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), historian-orientalist, Arabist and scholar in Islamic studies. The program of the museum project includes lectures, seminars, workshops, meetings and discussions, as well as a virtual exhibition of the world-famous Hermitage Museum.