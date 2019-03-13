Kazakh National Nuclear Centre, Japan Atomic Energy Agency heads had talks

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM As part of his trip to Japan, Director General of the Kazakh National Nuclear Centre Erlan Batyrbekov has met with Toshio Kodama, President of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, Kazinform reports.

The sides noted the high level and progress in cooperation in the sphere of sodium-cooled fast reactor safety under the EAGLE project. The first contract of the project referred then to as the EAGLE was concluded in December 1995. It is the third stage of the project, EAGLE-3, that has been successfully realized since March 2015. 52 experiments were conducted at the EAGLE out-of-pile bench at large. The unique results derived are acknowledged the worldwide.



The parties highlighted also successful cooperation in training personnel for nuclear industry and tackling radioecological problems of the former Semipalatinsk testing ground.