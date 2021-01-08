Kazakh national returns from Egypt, tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 15 international flights have arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, the Netherlands, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, and Uzbekistan on the 7th of January 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Inter-governmental Commission to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Of 1,904 passengers, 1,629 people had negative PCR tests. 275 nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived with no PCR certificates.

Six international flights with 1,090 passengers (923 with PCR tests and 167 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city, five international flights with 644 passengers (536 with PCR tests and 108 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city, two international flights with nine passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Karaganda city, one international flight with 88 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city, and one international flight with 73 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.

All nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home without PCR tests have already been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the results at the quarantine facility.

Of 299 national of Kazakhstan who had returned home on January 6, 2021, only one passenger from Sharm El Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight tested positive for COVID-19.