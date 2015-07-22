Kazakh national wanted by Interpol nabbed in Pattaya

PATTAYA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh national Syrym Parmanov wanted in Kazakhstan for rape and murder was arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, Bangkok Post reports.

The 37-year-old Parmanov was apprehended in front of a house he rented in Pattaya on Tuesday evening (July 21). According to reports, the fugitive entered Thailand on a student visa in November 2014 to hide from justice in his home country. Parmanov conspired with four others to rape and murder a woman back in 2010 in Kazakhstan and was wanted by Interpol ever since. The Kazakh embassy in Bangkok helped Thailand's Immigration police track down the alleged rapist and murderer. Parmanov is expected to be extradited to Kazakhstan in the immediate future.