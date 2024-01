Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay stuns Russian boxer at Marina Volnova Prize Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two-time world boxing champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan celebrated her first win at the Marina Volnova Prize Tournament in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Kyzaibay (51kg) defeated Russian Gelyussa Gadiyeva 5:0. Another Kazakhstani boxer Zhaina Shekerbekova repeated Kyzaibay's 5:0 success by crashing Zhazira Urakbayeva.



2017 Asian champion Madina Nurshayeva (69kg) stunned Guldana Kalmurat, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Dariga Shakimova (75kg) outperformed Saniya Aitzhanova. 2016 world champion Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg) beat Nurzhanat Tleumbetova ahead of time.



The tournament brought together the best Kazakhstani boxers as well as athletes from Vietnam, India, Ukraine, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei.