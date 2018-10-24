Kazakh NC PHC, UNICEF ink MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the Global Conference dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on PHC, the National Center of Public Health Care of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on promoting mother and child nutrition in the sub-region of Central Asia and South Caucasus through the Regional Nutrition Capacity Development and Partnership Platform, Kazinform cites the NC PHC's press service.

The document was signed by Valikhan Akhmetov, Director of the National Center of Public Health Care, and Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia (ECA).

The purpose of the memorandum is to improve mother and child nutrition in the sub-region of Central Asia and South Caucasus.

Valikhan Akhmetov pointed out that maintaining and strengthening public health is impossible without sensible nutrition.

"Our center supports the launch of the Regional Nutrition Capacity Development and Partnership Platform in the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus. Today, Kazakhstan is taking measures aimed at caring for the health of children and adolescents, preventing key noncommunicable diseases, healthy nutrition, legislative initiatives to reduce intake of salt, trans fats, to name but a few. The opportunity to be the first to head the Secretariat of the Regional Platform in the first year of our activity is a landmark event for the National Center for Public Health Care. And we will make every effort to strengthen the public health care and nutrition partnership with the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus," said Valikhan Akhmetov.

"Today I am pleased to see that together with the leadership of the Government of Kazakhstan and the active involvement of 7 countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, with the support from the Government of the Netherlands and the catalytic role of UNICEF and other agencies, we are implementing the Regional Nutrition Capacity Development and Partnership Platform, an ambitious cross-border initiative," said Afshan Khan.





The partnership between the parties will be governed by the terms of the Partnership Framework for Development signed between UNICEF and the Government of Kazakhstan on June 22, 2015.

The memorandum remains in force until December 31, 2020.