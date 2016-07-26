  • kz
    Kazakh Nedovyesov advances at ATP Challenger in Prague

    20:24, 26 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger in Prague, Czech Republic on Tuesday.

    In the opening match Nedovyesov faced off with Ukrainian young gun Vadym Ursu ranked 689th in the world.

    Nedovyesov surprisingly lost the first set 6-7, but managed to recover in the next two 6-3, 6-4.

    He will next face the winner of Martin Klizan vs. Marsel Ilhan encounter.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €42,500.

    Source: Sports.kz

