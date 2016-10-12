Kazakh Nedovyesov advances at Tashkent Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the ATP Challenger in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nedovyesov outclassed Russian Alexander Kudryavtsev in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round of the tournament. He took their head-to-head rivalry to 2:0.



Next up for Kazakhstani is Uzbek wildcard Sanjar Fayziev who stunned the 4th-seeded Russian Evgeny Donskoy.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $125,000.