    Kazakh Nedovyesov advances at Tashkent Challenger

    16:35, 12 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the ATP Challenger in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Nedovyesov outclassed Russian Alexander Kudryavtsev in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round of the tournament. He took their head-to-head rivalry to 2:0.

    Next up for Kazakhstani is Uzbek wildcard Sanjar Fayziev who stunned the 4th-seeded Russian Evgeny Donskoy.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $125,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
