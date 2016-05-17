Kazakh Nedovyesov, Golubev advance in Roland Garros qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev both advanced in the Men's Singles qualification of 2016 Roland Garros, Sports.kz reports.

In the first round of the Roland Garros qualification Nedovyesov edged out German Michael Berger 7-6, 7-5. The Kazakhstani will vie against Laurent Lokoli of France in the second-round match.

Golubev stunned Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 6-4, 7-5. He will next face French Alexandre Sidorenko in the second round.