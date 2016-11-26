Kazakh Nedovyesov, Khabibulin win Astana Challenger doubles title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani duo Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Timur Khabibulin won in the final of the Astana Challenger "Capital Cup" in the Kazakh capital on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the final match Nedovyesov and Khabibulin toppled the top-seeded tandem of the tournament Russian Mikhail Elgin and Uzbek Denis Istomin in straight sets 7-6, 6-2.



The Kazakh duo defeated the seconded-seeded Yaraslav Shyla and Andrei Vasilevski in the semifinal match.



In the quarterfinal match Nedovyesov and Khabibulin routed 4th-seeded Russian Denis Matsukevich and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov.



They also sent home Jeremy Jahn and Daniel Masur from Germany in the first-round match.