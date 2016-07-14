  • kz
    Kazakh Nedovyesov reaches Poznan Open quarterfinal

    21:11, 14 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Nedovyesov reached the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger in Poznan Poland with the prize fund of €42,500, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Nedovyesov seeded third at the tournament need 1h 15 min to outplay Spaniard Oriol Roca Batalla in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The Kazakhstani became the first quarterfinalist of Poznan Open.

    In the quarterfinal Nedovyesov will clash with Serb Nikola Milojevic.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
