Kazakh Nedovyesov reaches Poznan Open quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Nedovyesov reached the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger in Poznan Poland with the prize fund of €42,500, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nedovyesov seeded third at the tournament need 1h 15 min to outplay Spaniard Oriol Roca Batalla in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The Kazakhstani became the first quarterfinalist of Poznan Open.



In the quarterfinal Nedovyesov will clash with Serb Nikola Milojevic.



Source: Sports.kz