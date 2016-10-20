  • kz
    Kazakh Nedovyesov to play against Jeremy Chardy in Brest

    21:12, 20 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan will face off with top seed Jeremy Chardy at the ATP Challenger tournament in Brest, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opener Nedovyesov topple another French tennis player Maxime Janvier in straight sets 6-4, 7-6.

    As for Chardy, he did a quick work on Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3 in the opening-round match.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €106,500.

