Kazakh NSC does not rule out ISIS involvement in St. Petersburg metro attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ISIS terrorist group's involvement in the explosion in St. Petersburg's metro has not been ruled out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The group hasn't claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

"It's in their ideology. They try to take responsibility for any a violent attack, and thus to promote themselves. Although their claims are not always true, in this particular case, I don't rule out such possibility, as the version being developed, suggests possible involvement of ISIS (Daesh). Many terrorist organizations, large and small, have ties to ISIS (Daesh)", NSC's Deputy Chairman Nurgali Bilisbekov said.

Mr. Bilisbekov stressed the Committee works with Russia's Federal Security Service. Deputy Chairman has also refuted the information about Kazakhstan national Maxim Aryshev's involvement in the attack, saying that the student allegedly became a victim.