    Kazakh ntl futsal team retain UEFA ranking

    17:06, 14 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM UEFA has updated its rating of national futsal teams, Sports.kz reports.

    Spain remains number one, Russia is second and team Italy closes the top three. The national team of Kazakhstan retained its sixth place.

    UEFA Futsal World Ranking top 10:

    1 (1). Spain - 1872 points

    2 (2). Russia - 1765

    3 (3). Italy - 1608

    4 (4). Portugal - 1,582

    5 (5). Ukraine - 1500

    6 (6). Kazakhstan - 1462

    7 (7). Azerbaijan - 1445

    8 (8). Croatia - 1427

    9 (9). Slovenia - 1387

    10 (10). Serbia - 1362.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Football
