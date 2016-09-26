Kazakh observers praise high turnout at referendum in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Atmosphere at the constitutional referendum in Azerbaijan is quiet, says deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Nurlan Dulatbekov.

"We have been observing the preparations and the referendum itself for the past couple of days," MP Dulatbekov, who heads the international mission, consisting of the TurkPA representatives, told Kazinform correspondent.



"We've already been to two polling stations since early morning and I would like to say that the turnout is quite high. Some voters came to one of the polling stations before it even opened. Locals are also surprised with the turnout," he noted.



He also added that the atmosphere at the constitutional referendum is quiet. "We've talked to both voters and observers. Atmosphere at the referendum is quiet. This is an important aspect for TurkPA member states, since Azerbaijan is a strategic partner," he added.



Recall that Azerbaijan is holding the referendum on amending its Constitution today. 117 international observers were accredited by the Central Election Commission to monitor the constitutional referendum. Parliamentarians and representatives of international organizations from 35 countries were accredited as well.