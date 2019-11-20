Kazakh official: Iran enjoys extensive capacity for investment

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Speaking to IRNA, Nyssan said with regard to investment, Khuzestan potentials in steel, oil and agriculture are the same as those in Kazakhstan.

He added that his visit to Khuzestan province was aimed at making Iranian businessmen familiar with Kazakhstan market.

The strategic geography of Kazakhstan, the law to support foreign investments in all fields, government's support of investors, tax exemption on land and allocating facilities to foreign investors are among characteristics and benefits of investing in this country, he noted.

Meanwhile, deputy head of Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce Soltan Hosseini-Amin said that Khuzestan province has high capacities in agriculture and tourism fields.

He welcomed foreign investors' presence in Khuzestan province of Iran.

Iranian official said that Khuzestan produces unique quality of dates for exports to other countries.

Hosseini-Amin pointed to water treatment, desalination, hygienic disposal of industrial wastes and electricity as other fields of investment.