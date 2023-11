ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The Atyrau Oil Refinery in Kazakhstan started operating a new catalytic reforming unit for production of both fuels and petrochemicals, said the plant's press service.

The new unit makes it possible to produce high-octane gasoline, as well as benzene at a purity level exceeding 99.9 percent.



The Atyrau Oil Refinery is one of Kazakhstan's three largest refineries, trend.az reports.