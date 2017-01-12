Kazakh Olympic boxer Yeleussinov to make professional debut this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of MJA Entertainment based in Australia Mike Altamura has commented on the signing of Kazakhstani boxer and Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I see him fighting for a regional belt by his second or third fight and contesting for a world title within two years. You don't need to protect or go to soft with guys who have this kind of elite talent. You take gradual steps, which is the sensible thing to do and give them a little bit of time to make adjustments to the pro level. I have confidence that within 18-month of turning professional he will be ready and certainly within 24 months he will be ready to win a world title," Altamura told Fightnews.com.



In his words, Daniyar is a sharp counterpuncher. "He is fleet-footed. And he's got that self-confidence all the great fighters have. He's not intimidated and he'll come straight out of the gate," Altamura added.



Yeleussinov is expected to make his professional debut in China in May.