Kazakh Olympic champions unveil new sport complex in Shu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation unveiled the new sports and health complex "Tarlan" in the town of Shu in Zhambyl region on October 19, Kazinform has learnt from the KBF's press service.

Participating in the unveiling ceremony were Executive Director of the KBF Mr. Bekzhan Bektenov, KBF Vice President Yuri Tskhai and other representatives of the federation. Akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev was invited to attend as well. Olympic champions and renowned Kazakhstani boxers Serik Sapiyev and Daniyar Yeleussinov were in attendance as well.



"This is the first sports and health complex built in the district center," Yuri Tskhai addressed participants of the ceremony. "This particular gym was built to raise future Olympic champions here in Shu. I would like to encourage parents to bring their kids here. Look at Daniyar Yelleussinov and Serik Sapiyev. Your children can win Olympic gold too."







The KBF fully financed the construction of the sports and health complex "Tarlan". This is the fourth complex built within the framework of the program aimed at the development of sports infrastructure in the regions of Kazakhstan and initiated by KBF President Timur Kulibayev. Analogous complexes already function in Semey, Kyzylorda and Turkestan.



Experienced coaches will train young boxers, wrestlers, judokas and weightlifters at the complex construction of which began in May 2015. The total area of the complex in Shu is 1ha. It consists of two blocks - a sport block and a dormitory for 21 athletes. The sports complex has four gyms for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting and a general gym, a swimming pool, restrooms and many more.



Boxer Serik Sapiyev is the golden medalist of the 2012 London Olympics. As for Daniyar Yeleussinov, he also clinched boxing gold at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.















