Kazakh Ombudsman met with Secretary General of Norwegian Helsinki Committee for Human Rights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ombudsman of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov met with Secretary General of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee for Human Rights Bjorn Engesland in Astana today.

As the press service of the Ombudsman of Kazakhstan informs, the interlocutors exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues regarding ensuring protection of human rights.

A. Shakirov informed B. Engesland about the work of the Institute of Ombudsman, its main priorities, forms and methods of work and about the role of the institute in the legal framework of the country and about the challenges in the sphere of human rights in Kazakhstan.

B. Engesland highly praised the work of the Institute of Ombudsman in Kazakhstan and its role as a mediator between the state bodies and the civil society.

Upon completion of the meeting, both sides expressed their opinions that the institutes had to continue to develop and strengthen their relations.