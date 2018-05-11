Kazakh opera singer wins Rossini contest in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bright soprano, Astana Opera soloist, Chevalier of the Order of Kurmet, laureate of international competitions Aizada Kaponova has won the top honors at the XV G. Rossini International Music Competition held in Italy.

The contest took place since April 26 to April 30 in the city of Pesaro, Italy, the Astana administration's press service reports referring to the theater's press service. It brought together young musicians from around the world.



For the past 15 years above 3,000 participants have made their debut on the stage of the Rossini Theater. Many of them received international recognition and perform now at the world leading venues.



