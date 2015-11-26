Kazakh-Pakistani cooperation issues discussed in Astana

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meetings which are taking pace in St. Petersburg, Speaker of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov has met with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Delegation of Pakistani PMs for the first time participating in the CSTO PA in order to promote cooperation between CSTO and SCO. Chairman of the Majilis congratulated his Pakistani counterpart on his re-election as head of the House of Parliament and expressed confidence in further dynamic development of bilateral Kazakhstan-Pakistan interparliamentary relations. The interlocutors have also discussed the issues of trade and economic cooperation, especially in transit and transport, oil and energy sectors. Mr. Dzhakupov thanked Pakistan for the support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, as well as the country's adherence to the Charter of the Islamic Organization for Food Safety headquartered in Astana. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in turn, noted that at present Pakistan is expanding its collaboration with the countries of Central Asia and invited the Speaker of the Majilis to visit Pakistan on an official visit.