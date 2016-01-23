  • kz
    Kazakh-Pakistani duo advances at 2016 Australian Open mixed doubles

    15:38, 23 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and her mixed doubles partner Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan have reached the second round of the 2016 Australian Open this morning, Sports.kz reports.

    In the first round match Shvedova and Qureshi faced off with Australian tandem Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville. The Kazakh-Pakistani tennis players routed Gavrilova and Saville in straight sets 6-4, 7-6.
    Next up they will play against Indian Sania Mirza and Croatian Ivan Dodig who outclassed another Aussie duo Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-1.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
