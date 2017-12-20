Kazakh Para Judokas scoop two golds, silver in Turkey

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Para Judokas from the Kazakh city of Atyrau claimed two gold and one silver medals at the tournament in Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional department of physical culture and sports, Kazakhs Anuar Sariyev (60 kg) and Galimzhan Makhmetov (90 kg) won the gold and Daulet Temirzhan (73 kg) settled for silver.

In total, athletes from 9 countries took part in the international Para Judo tournament in Turkey.