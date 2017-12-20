  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Para Judokas scoop two golds, silver in Turkey

    21:34, 20 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Para Judokas from the Kazakh city of Atyrau claimed two gold and one silver medals at the tournament in Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional department of physical culture and sports, Kazakhs Anuar Sariyev (60 kg) and Galimzhan Makhmetov (90 kg) won the gold and Daulet Temirzhan (73 kg) settled for silver.

    In total, athletes from 9 countries took part in the international Para Judo tournament in Turkey.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!