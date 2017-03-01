Kazakh para powerlifters took part in World Cup in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh para powerlifters won 2 gold and 1 silver medals at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup Dubai 2017, Khabar 24 reports.

Juniors Zahar Buylov and Akzhol Zharylgapov pocketed gold in 49 and 59 kg, respectively.

And Kabira Askarova won a silver medal in 50 kg among adults.

This year 194 athletes from 33 countries are competing in the Fazza World Para Powerlifting World Cup Dubai 2017, which serves as a qualifier for the World Powerlifting Championship that will take place in Mexico in September this year.