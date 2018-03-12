Kazakh para skier Gerlits shares emotions after making history in PyeongChang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para skier Alexandr Gerlits has shared his emotions with SPORTINFORM after finishing 4th in the Men's 20km Free Standing event at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

"The distance was a difficult one. I was ready both physically and mentally that the distance will be challenging. I can safely say that this is the best result I've ever had in my sports career. I was lucky with the weather. My will to win was the decisive factor in today's result," Gerlits told SPORTINFORM correspondent.



It is to be recalled that the para skier from northern Kazakhstan achieved the highest result in skiing for Kazakhstan at the Winter Paralympic Games since 1994.