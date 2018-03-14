  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh para skier Kolyadin wins historic gold in PyeongChang

    11:45, 14 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para skier Alexandr Kolyadin made history on Wednesday by clinching gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, Kazinform reprots. 

    The skier captured the first Paralympic gold at the Winter Games for Kazakhstan in history. He proved to be the best in the Men's 1.5km Sprint Classiс Standing event in the Republic of Korea. Kolyadin clocked the distance in 4:19.7 and collected gold.

    Coming in second was Japanese Yoshihiro Nitta +0.8 seconds behind the leader.

    Canadian Mark Arendz and Finnish Iikka Tuomisto were the third to cross the finish line. They both covered the distance in 4:20.8 and won bronze.

    "It seems that I should be happy. I am proud for the country that they made the right choice and got me here, took me into the national team," said Kolyadin.

    "The distance is not mine, but the style is mine. Thank you, Korea. The course was correct. It goes clockwise. This suits my (prosthetic) leg well on the turns and I lose out less that way," Kolyadin told paralympic.org after winning gold in PyeongChang.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!