Kazakh Paralympic gold medalist wants to beat her own record in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first Paralympic champion in the history of Kazakhstan Zulfiya Gabidullina is planning to participate in the next Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

"I will train for the Tokyo Paralympics to beat my own record," the 50-year-old Gabidullina told journalists upon her return from Rio de Janeiro to Astana.

In her words, she and her coach did their best to beat the world record and win swimming gold at the Rio Olympics. "When I saw the result, I thought to myself: "I did it!" I was so happy to win. It took me 25 years to achieve that result with the help of my coach," she said.



It should be noted that the Kazakhstani swimmer was named one of three best female athletes at the Paralympics.



Zulfiya Gabidullina added that the flight from Rio de Janeiro to Astana was tiresome, but she felt very excited when she saw fans waiting for her at the Astana International Airport.



Recall that Zulfiya Gabidullina won gold and set a new world record in the 100m freestyle swimming at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.