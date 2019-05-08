Kazakh parathletes haul gold at int'l tournament in Morocco

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani parathletes from Karaganda hauled two gold, one silver and one bronze medals at a prestigious international track and field tournament in Marrakesh, Morocco, Kazinform reports.

The tournament brought together 350 parathletes from 34 countries, including two men from Kazakhstan.



Rufat Khabibullin hauled two gold medals in 100m race and javelin throw.



Dastan Mukashbekov won silver in discus throw and bronze in shot put. He will represent Kazakhstan at the World Championships in Dubai, UAE.