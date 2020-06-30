Kazakh Parliament concludes 5th session of VI convocation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The joint sitting of the both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament took place today which concluded the fifth parliamentary session, the press service of Majilis reports.

Three joint meetings were held during the session. 41 plenary sessions of the Majilis were held at large to debate 296 issues. Senate deputies convened for 25 plenary sittings to consider 165 issues. The Chambers debated 161 draft laws, 98 of them were adopted. Out of which 86 laws were signed by the President and came into force.