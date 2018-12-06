Kazakh Parliament ratified amendments to Agrt on Caspian Sea Bottom Delimitation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Parliament of Kazakhstan has ratified the Supplementary Protocol to the Agreement on Delimitation of the Bottom of the Northern Part of the Caspian Sea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Supplementary Protocol to the Interstate Agreement on Delimitation of the Bottom of the Northern Part of the Caspian Sea was signed November 9, 2017 by the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia. The protocol aims at extending the period of exploration for 6 years in the entire contract area with an option of further extension for 4 years and at expanding the contract area," Acting Minister of Energy Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said presenting the document.



He said the point at issue is three deposits - Kurmangazy (Kulalinskaya), Khvalynskaya and Tsentralnaya - being developed under the Agreement on Delimitation of the Bottom of the Northern Part of the Caspian Sea dated July 6, 1998 and the Supplementary Protocol dated May 13, 2002.



The projects Khvalynskaya and Tsentralnaya are located in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea and are implemented as per the Russian law.