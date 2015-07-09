Kazakh Parliament ratifies bill on Kyrgyzstan&#39;s EEU accession

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has ratified today the document on Kyrgyzstan's entry to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Besides, the senators ratified a number of protocols on amendments to the Treaty of the Eurasian Economic Union as of May 29, 2014 in the light of Kyrgyzstan's accession. According to Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev, who introduced the corresponding bill, Kyrgyzstan is set to become a full-fledged member of the trade bloc of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Armenia and will enjoy the free movement of goods, capital, services and manpower with these countries. As a full-fledged member, Kyrgyzstan will assume liability stipulated in the Treaty of the Eurasian Economic Union as of May 29, 2014 and other international treaties.