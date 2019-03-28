Kazakh Parliament ratifies MLAT with Vietnam

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Parliament has passed the bill ratifying the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The treaty was signed in Hanoi on 15 June 2017 during the visit of the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan to Vietnam. As you know, cooperation with Vietnam is developing quite actively. This state for us is one of the attractive countries in Southeast Asia and, above all, in economic terms. Last year, the trade turnover between our countries totaled over $500 million. The Kazakh-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation has been operating since 1997," Andrey Lukin, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told today's plenary session of the Senate of the Parliament.



He informed that this agreement governs legal assistance in criminal matters and provides for the conduction of investigation procedures required to prove the guilt of a person, who is accused of a crime.



"In general, it is a standard agreement. It also comprises service of documents, transfer of items, withdrawal and confiscation of property and proceeds from crime. The agreement specifies the conditions and procedure for legal assistance, as well as the circumstances precluding the possibility of providing it," said Andrey Lukin.



According to him, such agreements have already been signed with 27 countries. The work to conclude similar treaties with Cuba, Greece, and North Macedonia is underway.