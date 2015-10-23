Kazakh Parliament ready to continue implementing OSCE principles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A meeting of Kazakh deputies with a delegation of the OSCE ambassadors was held today in the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

Welcoming the guests, chairpersons of the Senate and the Majilis Ikram Adyrbekov and Maulen Ashimbayev noted that Kazakhstan considered OSCE as an important component of international security architecture. The deputies highlighted that the Parliament of Kazakhstan was ready to continue its close interaction with the OCE on fulfillment of its principles. Having noted the role of Kazakhstan in ensuring international security, the diplomats emphasized the importance of inter-ethnic harmony in Kazakhstan and expressed support to our country in its peacekeeping initiatives, achievement of ambitious plans and responses to the security challenges. The meeting focused on 100 Specific Steps program, the interconnection between the Eurasian Economic Union and China's Silk Road Economic Belt. The Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE plays an important role in integration processes, the participants said. The parties expressed readiness to further expand cooperation including through parliamentary diplomacy. Deputies of the Majilis Svetlana Bychkova, Kuanysh Sultanov, deputies of the Senate Vladimir Bobrov, Georgiy Kim, Dulat Kustavletov, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the OSCE Kairat Sarybay were among the meeting participants, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Majilis.