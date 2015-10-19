  • kz
    Kazakh parliamentarians partook in NATO PA annual session in Norway

    18:54, 19 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Vice Speaker of the Majilis Abay Tasbulatov participated in the 61st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly held on October 10 -12 in Stavanger (The Kingdom of Norway).

    The three-day session brought together more than 300 parliamentarians from 28 member-countries of the NATO, delegates of partner countries and observers. The participants discussed the relevant issues of international security, especially the situation in Ukraine, the relations with Russia, Middle East and North Africa crises, refugee problem and escalating terror threat. In whole, during the session the deputies of the NATO PA were listened to the reports of all five committees of the Assembly and adopted eight resolutions on important areas of the NATO activity. The delegation of the Kazakh Parliament took part in the sessions of the Political Committee, the Civil Dimension of Security Committee, the Economics and Security Committee as well as in the plenary session of the Assembly. On the sidelines of the parliamentary forum, Kazakh deputies met with Chairman of the NATO PA M.Turner who noted the importance of the NATO-Kazakhstan cooperation in global and regional security ensuring.

    Foreign policy NATO Parliament Diplomacy News
